Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announces run for a 2nd term

After much speculation about her future in the role, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has announced her intent to run for re-election 2025.

A news release, sent Friday morning announcing her intention to run, said Gondek’s re-election campaign will “emphasize her record of proactive leadership” and her vision for a city that “offers unparalleled opportunities” for residents while providing services.

“I’ve learned many lessons, and I’m prepared to tackle the important work that needs to be done, including improving communication between city hall and Calgarians, supporting those who need it most, cutting unnecessary red tape, and empowering business owners to do what they do best—drive innovation and strengthen our economy,” Gondek said in a statement.

“All of this supports the work of continuing to build a safe, affordable and thriving city.”

The announcement said Gondek demonstrated leadership during the Bearspaw feeder main break, the fallout of the province pulling its funding from the Green Line, and the recently-approved 2025 budget deliberations, which saw an overall property tax increase of 3.6 per cent.

“I am announcing my intent to run again now to end speculation and stay focused on the business of leading Calgary,” Gondek said

Gondek said she’s spoken with supporters and will formally assemble a campaign team when the election period kicks off in the new year.

The mayor joins former city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeff Davison as well as lawyer and former Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen as the sole candidates who have officially announced their intention to run.

Gondek is holding a press conference later Friday on her campaign announcement.

More to come…