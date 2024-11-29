Woman killed, another badly injured during robbery in village near Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was killed and another was badly injured following an alleged armed robbery attempt at a clothing store southeast of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect entered the business in St-Anselme, Que., at around 8 p.m. Thursday and wounded the two female employees before fleeing on foot.

One of the victims, who was in her 30s, died of her injuries.

The second victim, in her 20s, was seriously hurt but her life is not considered in danger.

There were no arrests as of this morning.

Police say technicians are at the scene and the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.