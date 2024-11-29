Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed, another badly injured during robbery in village near Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Signage on the Quebec Provincial Police, called Surete du Quebec in French, headquarters is seen in Montreal, April 17, 2019. View image in full screen
Signage on the Quebec Provincial Police, called Surete du Quebec in French, headquarters is seen in Montreal, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

One woman was killed and another was badly injured following an alleged armed robbery attempt at a clothing store southeast of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect entered the business in St-Anselme, Que., at around 8 p.m. Thursday and wounded the two female employees before fleeing on foot.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the victims, who was in her 30s, died of her injuries.

The second victim, in her 20s, was seriously hurt but her life is not considered in danger.

Trending Now

There were no arrests as of this morning.

Police say technicians are at the scene and the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices