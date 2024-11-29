Canada’s economy ekes out 1% growth in third quarter

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian economy continued to grow in the third quarter as consumer spending rebounded, Statistics Canada said Friday.

On an annualized basis, real gross domestic product rose one per cent between July and September, according to StatCan. That marks a slowdown from 2.2 per cent annualized growth in the previous quarter.

The results undershot the Bank of Canada’s call for 1.5 per cent annualized growth in the third quarter.

StatCan pointed to increased consumer spending, particularly on new trucks, vans and SUVs. Spending was also higher across all levels of government in the third quarter, the agency said.

2:12 What Trump’s tariff threat could mean for Canada

Dragging down GDP last quarter was a slower accumulation in business inventories and a drag on investment into machinery and equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

And while consumer spending was credited with keeping the economy afloat in the period, StatCan said that households were saving more overall. The net household savings rate rose in the third quarter as disposable income (up 2.3 per cent) rose at nearly double the rate of spending (up 1.2 per cent).

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Housing investment meanwhile saw its first quarterly jump higher since a year earlier. That was thanks to a rebound in activity in the resale market, while investment in new home construction and renovations declined.

StatCan said that real GDP per capita was down 0.4 per cent in the quarter, meaning growth on a per-person basis has now declined for the sixth consecutive quarter.

On the other hand, the latest quarterly results included broad upward revisions to real GDP dating back the past two years. CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said in a note to clients that, all told, GDP now appears 1.4 per cent higher since the second quarter of 2022.

On a monthly basis, real GDP was up 0.1 per cent in September, while StatCan’s early estimates for October show the same growth expected for that month, though the agency cautions those figures may be revised.

Grantham said that if this growth trend continues as expected, the economy could be on track for another one per cent annualized growth to close out 2024, which would again fall short of the Bank of Canada’s call for a rebound in real GDP of two per cent growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Together, the latest figures show that the Canadian economy is trending weaker than the central bank expected when it published its most recent forecasts a month ago, Grantham said.

He said that strengthens the argument for a second oversized interest rate cut of half a percentage point at the Bank of Canada’s final decision of the year on Dec. 11, though he added that upcoming November jobs data next week will likely have a bigger say in the size of any drop.