Ontario MPP to table bill to make Truth and Reconciliation day a statutory holiday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s only First Nation representative at Queen’s Park will table a bill today to declare the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province.

New Democrat deputy leader Sol Mamakwa says the proposed Day of Reflection on Indian Residential Schools every Sept. 30 would make Ontario a better place.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Numerous Indigenous organizations across the province have pledged support for the holiday.

The day is a federal statutory holiday and several other provinces and territories have also made it one.

The day recognizes the abuse suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Métis people at hundreds of state- and church-run residential schools across the country.

Mamakwa is a residential school survivor who has spoken about the horrors there.