Crime

Crews scour Saanich for missing man with dementia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing Saanich man with dementia'
Search for missing Saanich man with dementia
Police in Saanich, B.C. are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man with dementia. 64-year-old Christan Dube was last seen leaving Veterans Memorial Lodge in Broadmead Saturday night.
A search is underway in Saanich, B.C., for a missing man with dementia.

Christian Dube, 64, was last seen leaving Veterans Memorial Lodge in the Broadmad area Saturday night.

Crews were on the ground searching Mount Douglas Park, which is about five km from the lodge, on Tuesday.

“We have members here from various search and rescue groups on the southern part of the island, they’ve come in today and they’re searching areas off the trails so it’s off the trail searching and it’s going through salal and very difficult terrain,” said Jack Johnson with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Dube is believed to be on foot and is known to frequent Saanich, the Lochside Trail and Esquimalt.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a Cleveland Browns logo on it and carrying a black Reebok backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

