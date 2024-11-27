Menu

Crime

How will B.C.’s new cabinet tackle repeat offenders?

By Kristen Robinson & Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 8:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. businesses want more action on crime from new B.C. cabinet'
B.C. businesses want more action on crime from new B.C. cabinet
Now that B.C. has a new government and cabinet, businesses are hoping for more action on what they are calling a crisis of out-of-control crime. Kristen Robinson reports.
Business owners are watching closely to see how B.C.’s newly sworn-in cabinet will tackle what they call out-of-control crime.

Earlier this month, the operator of Vancouver’s Gourmet Warehouse called out the provincial government for what she said was a lack of action to deal with repeat offenders.

Caren McSherry said the store is dealing with a half-dozen would-be thieves daily, with thousands of dollars in losses every week.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver cookware store owner says retail crime ‘catastrophic’'
Vancouver cookware store owner says retail crime ‘catastrophic’

“I am pleading to David Eby and your new government,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do something or you will see yourself looking at empty retail spaces all over the city and this province and you won’t be able to bring them back because there is no confidence to do that.”

On Wednesday, Premier David Eby acknowledged that retailers across the province are dealing with troubling levels of property crime.

He said rookie MLA and former Vancouver police officer Terry Yung has been tasked with working with the Ministry of Public Safety on the problem.

Click to play video: 'Is there a better way to deal with repeat offenders?'
Is there a better way to deal with repeat offenders?
Trending Now

“I’ve appointed specifically a minister of state focused on this issue,” he said.

“He’s got two parts: one is community safety and the other is integrated services, making sure police have the tools they need to respond to the street disorder to ensure that retail workers are safe and to ensure that merchants are protected from organized shoplifting.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News requested to speak with both Yung and new Public Safety Minister Garry Begg about how they plan to crack down on retail crime.

Staff, however, said neither were available on Wednesday.

