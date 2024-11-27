Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan legislature member says premier targeted his transgender children

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Jared Clarke, Saskatchewan NDP candidate for Regina Walsh Acres, looks on in Regina, Oct. 16. View image in full screen
Jared Clarke, Saskatchewan NDP candidate for Regina Walsh Acres, looks on in Regina, Oct. 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Heywood Yu
A Saskatchewan legislature member who says his transgender children were targeted after an election campaign promise about school change rooms wants an apology from Premier Scott Moe.

Opposition NDP member Jared Clarke told the legislative assembly this week his two 12-year-old daughters were subjects of a complaint for using a girls’ change room at a southeast Saskatchewan school.

Clarke says there was a news article about the complaint and photos of his children shared online, resulting in his family receiving hate.

He says Moe, who leads the Saskatchewan Party, made an announcement a day after the article was published promising to ban “biological boys” from girls’ changing rooms as his first order of business if he won the Oct. 28 election.

Moe said during the campaign he did not know the identity of the children.

He has since said he is no longer making the ban a legislative priority, as school boards are being consulted on a change room policy.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

