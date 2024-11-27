Menu

Politics

David Eby’s cabinet meets for the 1st time with proposed tariff on the agenda

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Politicians, B.C. leaders react to Trump’s proposed tariff'
Politicians, B.C. leaders react to Trump’s proposed tariff
Politicians and B.C. industry leaders have spent the day scrambling to dissect the full effects of the threat by U. S. president-elect Donald Trump to slap 25 per cent trade sanctions on Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, B.C. Premier David Eby and others react to the news and how it serves as a warning to Canadians.
B.C. Premier David Eby’s cabinet will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

Last week, Eby made some significant shakeups to his cabinet following his narrow victory in October.

Eby said the new cabinet’s top priorities would be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the potential impacts of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump‘s announcement that he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

“Obviously, this will be devastating to workers on both sides of the border, both in the United States and in Canada,” Eby said on Tuesday.

“The impact on families will be profoundly significant.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby makes cabinet changes in response to key election issues'
B.C. Premier David Eby makes cabinet changes in response to key election issues
Eby, along with other premiers across the country, was also set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s announcement.

Speaking Tuesday, Trudeau called on political leaders to work together in a “Team Canada” approach in response to this threat.

Eby is expected to speak to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

