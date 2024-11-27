David Eby’s cabinet meets for the 1st time with proposed tariff on the agenda

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby’s cabinet will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

Last week, Eby made some significant shakeups to his cabinet following his narrow victory in October.

Eby said the new cabinet’s top priorities would be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the potential impacts of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump‘s announcement that he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Obviously, this will be devastating to workers on both sides of the border, both in the United States and in Canada,” Eby said on Tuesday.

“The impact on families will be profoundly significant.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 B.C. Premier David Eby makes cabinet changes in response to key election issues

Eby, along with other premiers across the country, was also set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s announcement.

Speaking Tuesday, Trudeau called on political leaders to work together in a “Team Canada” approach in response to this threat.

Eby is expected to speak to reporters after the cabinet meeting.