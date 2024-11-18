David Eby set to introduce his new cabinet on Monday

B.C. Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet on Monday after last month’s tight re-election win.
The new cabinet is expected to include plenty of new faces, since many previous ministers either chose not to run again or failed to re-win their seats.
Last week, Eby said his new cabinet would be focused on kitchen table issues, including affordability, health care and public safety.
One challenge Eby will face in choosing his new cabinet is representing B.C.’s rural areas as only five NDP MLAs are based outside Metro Vancouver or Vancouver Island.
“He’s got a huge challenge, right?” Hamish Telford, a University of Fraser Valley political science professor told Global News.
“The NDP’s members came mostly from the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. They only have a handful of people from rural areas of the province and they don’t have a lot of strength there.
“Katrine Conroy, who was the finance minister from the Kootenays, did not run again so I rather suspect we will see a Brittny Anderson from the Kootenays and Harvinder Sandhu from Vernon get promoted to cabinet positions.”
