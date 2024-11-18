Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

David Eby set to introduce his new cabinet on Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby expected to announce cabinet soon'
B.C. Premier David Eby expected to announce cabinet soon
WATCH: One of B.C. Premier David Eby's first tasks following the provincial election is to form a cabinet. Richard Zussman has more on Eby's tough decisions ahead. – Nov 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet on Monday after last month’s tight re-election win.

The new cabinet is expected to include plenty of new faces, since many previous ministers either chose not to run again or failed to re-win their seats.

Last week, Eby said his new cabinet would be focused on kitchen table issues, including affordability, health care and public safety.

Click to play video: 'Search is on for BC Legislature Speaker'
Search is on for BC Legislature Speaker

One challenge Eby will face in choosing his new cabinet is representing B.C.’s rural areas as only five NDP MLAs are based outside Metro Vancouver or Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s got a huge challenge, right?” Hamish Telford, a University of Fraser Valley political science professor told Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The NDP’s members came mostly from the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. They only have a handful of people from rural areas of the province and they don’t have a lot of strength there.

“Katrine Conroy, who was the finance minister from the Kootenays, did not run again so I rather suspect we will see a Brittny Anderson from the Kootenays and Harvinder Sandhu from Vernon get promoted to cabinet positions.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'BC NDP hold first caucus meeting'
BC NDP hold first caucus meeting

Global News will be holding a live special starting at 1 p.m. on BC1.

That will be broadcast live above with hosts Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman.

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices