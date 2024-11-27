Menu

Canada

Canada’s 988 suicide crisis helpline sees over 300K calls, texts in 1st year

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2024 12:59 pm
2 min read
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says responders have fielded more than 300,000 calls and texts since the launch of the national 988 suicide helpline a year ago.

Dr. Allison Crawford, the chief medical officer for the helpline, says people having suicidal thoughts or other mental health distress can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week no matter where they live in Canada.

She expects the volume of calls and texts will go up as more people become aware of the service.

Crawford says it’s critical that responders answer the calls or texts quickly so someone needing help doesn’t give up.

The average wait time in October was 44 seconds for phone calls and one minute and 47 seconds for text — a response time Crawford says they are continually working to improve.

Calls and texts are routed to the closest available responder so they can help people find more resources in their local community if they need further assistance.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health leads the helpline, working with more than 2,000 responders from 39 community agencies across the country.

Slinder Bhatti, executive director of Chimo Community Services in Richmond, B.C., oversees between seven and 12 responders on the helpline, depending on expected call and text patterns.

She said the need for help tends to spike around certain times, including the upcoming holiday season.

Bhatti said the 988 line is intended for anyone who is struggling and that some people call or text multiple times.

“We will not turn anybody away,” she said.

The 988 helpline launched on Nov. 30, 2023, with $177 million in funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada for the first three years of the program, CAMH says.

For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, the suicide hotline is available at 9-88.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit suicideprevention.ca/resources/#support-services

© 2024 The Canadian Press

