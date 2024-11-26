Kingston’s radar speed cameras making impact in school zones

See more sharing options

Kingston, Ont.’s two radar speed cameras, installed on Norman Rogers and Lancaster drives, have issued 588 charges in September alone, according to the city.

The cameras are part of a two-year pilot program aimed at improving speed compliance in school zones.

“These cameras will rotate between 16 locations during the program,” said Mark Dickson, manager of Transportation Systems for the City of Kingston.

Lancaster Drive was selected as one of the initial locations due to its history, including a fatal collision two years ago involving a 10-year-old student at Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School.

Dickson noted that collision history was a key factor in determining the program’s locations.

“The focus of our program with the AHC has been to reduce speeds in school frontages and school areas,” he said.

The cameras appear to be effective in improving speed compliance. “The speed limit compliance … has increased from 33 per cent to 75 per cent in the case of Norman Rogers and has increased from 44 per cent to 72 per cent in the case of Lancaster,” Dickson explained.

At the end of the pilot program, the city will evaluate the program’s outcomes to determine its future direction.