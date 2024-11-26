OPP on the lookout for repeat offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is seeking public assistance to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release.
Ivan Belknap, 53, is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 186 pounds, with multiple tattoos, including “Castle” on his left arm and “Warrior” on his right arm.
He is serving a two-year sentence for several firearms-related offences and is known to frequent Kingston, Smiths Falls and Carleton Place.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
