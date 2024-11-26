Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Stampeders acquire QB Vernon Adams Jr. in trade with B.C. Lions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Stampeders have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the B.C. Lions.

The Stampeders also received the Lions’ fourth-round selection (32nd overall) in the 2025 CFL draft and a third-round pick in 2026.

The Lions received Calgary’s second- and fourth-round picks (ninth and 29th overall) in 2025 and its second-round pick in 2026.

Adams had a stellar start to the season for the Lions before sustaining a knee injury in an Aug. 1 loss to Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'BC Lions sign QB Vernon Adams Jr. to contract extension'
BC Lions sign QB Vernon Adams Jr. to contract extension
Story continues below advertisement

Quarterback Nathan Rourke, who won the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian award with the Lions in 2022, signed with the team a couple weeks later.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His second stint with the Lions came after he tried to catch on in the NFL. B.C. continued to go with Rourke despite his struggles when Adams recovered.

Adams returned to start the Lions’ final game of the season, a win over the Montreal Alouettes, as well as B.C.’s loss to Saskatchewan in the West Division semifinal.

Trending Now

Adams had a 6-3 record as a starter for the Lions (9-9) in 2024 and completed 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Calgary, with Jake Maier under centre, posted a 5-12-1 record this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Click to play video: 'QB Jake Maier focused on bounce back year with Calgary Stampeders'
QB Jake Maier focused on bounce back year with Calgary Stampeders
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices