Food processing company facing 26 charges after worker fatally injured in Alberta smokehouse

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial food processing company is facing 26 charges after an Edmonton worker became trapped in a smokehouse and died.

Ontario-based Sofina Foods Inc. is charged with offences under Alberta health and safety laws.

The province says the facility supervisor had gone to check the temperature of the smokehouse in March 2023 and was trapped inside.

The employee was found by a co-worker and later died due to heat exposure.

It’s alleged the company failed to ensure the smokehouse was well maintained and not a risk for staff.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sofina Foods says in a statement it has co-operated fully with the provincial investigation and called the death a “deeply saddening accident.”

“Our people are the heart of our business, and our plant superintendent, Samir, was an important part of our Sofina family,” said the statement Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“His passing profoundly affected his family, our team, and our community. We continue to be concerned for them and their well-being.”

Smokehouses are used to process and preserve meat.

The company said that because the matter is before the courts, it would not be commenting further at this time.