Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Food processing company facing 26 charges after worker fatally injured in Alberta smokehouse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A commercial food processing company is facing 26 charges after an Edmonton worker became trapped in a smokehouse and died.

Ontario-based Sofina Foods Inc. is charged with offences under Alberta health and safety laws.

The province says the facility supervisor had gone to check the temperature of the smokehouse in March 2023 and was trapped inside.

The employee was found by a co-worker and later died due to heat exposure.

It’s alleged the company failed to ensure the smokehouse was well maintained and not a risk for staff.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sofina Foods says in a statement it has co-operated fully with the provincial investigation and called the death a “deeply saddening accident.”

“Our people are the heart of our business, and our plant superintendent, Samir, was an important part of our Sofina family,” said the statement Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“His passing profoundly affected his family, our team, and our community. We continue to be concerned for them and their well-being.”

Smokehouses are used to process and preserve meat.

Trending Now

The company said that because the matter is before the courts, it would not be commenting further at this time.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians mark Day of Mourning'
Edmontonians mark Day of Mourning
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices