Taylor Swift scam: Ontario woman facing charges in $70K worth of fake tickets

An Ontario woman is now charged in connection with a Facebook Marketplace scam that saw 28 people defrauded out of Taylor Swift concert tickets worth almost $70,000, Toronto Police say.

Police said the accused was using the alias “Denise Blackhawk” on the popular social media platform and offered tickets for various dates and seats for the Taylor Swift concerts being held in Toronto.

Investigators said the victims would e-transfer the accused for full payment of the tickets once a price was agreed upon — some of these tickets were even purchased last year in August 2023 when they first became available.

The accused told the victims that they would not receive their tickets until days prior to the concert, police said.

On the day of the concert date, police said the victims found out that the tickets were not transferred to their accounts and when the victims asked for their money back the accused told them their money was gone.

Taylor Swift performed six sold-out shows in Toronto at the Rogers Centre as part of her Eras Tour on Nov. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23.

In total, 28 victims paid for fraudulent tickets worth just under $70,000, police said.

On Monday, officers arrested Burlington, Ont. resident Denise Tisor.

Tisor has been charged with 32 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; as well as one count of fraud over $5,000, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone to come forward.