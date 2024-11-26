Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2024 7:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bernardo victims’ families barred from parole hearing: lawyer'
Bernardo victims’ families barred from parole hearing: lawyer
RELATED: Bernardo victims’ families barred from parole hearing: lawyer.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday for a hearing.

Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

He was also convicted of manslaughter in the December 1990 death of his then-wife Karla Homolka’s 15-year-old sister, Tammy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bernardo’s hearing is set to take place at the medium-security La Macaza Institution in Quebec, after his transfer there from a maximum-security Ontario prison caused public outcry last year.

Tim Danson, a lawyer representing the French and Mahaffy families, said the parole board initially denied his clients the right to deliver their victim impact statements in person at the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

After the board reversed its decision, Danson said the lack of time to make appropriate travel arrangements means only Mahaffy’s mother will be present, while others will deliver their statements remotely.

Click to play video: 'Why Paul Bernardo will stay in medium-security prison'
Why Paul Bernardo will stay in medium-security prison
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices