5 people injured in Scarborough crash involving stolen vehicle, 4 arrested: police

Toronto Police say five people have been injured and four of them have been arrested after a crash in Scarborough involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said the crash happened on Monday at around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.

Paramedics told Global News four people were taken to hospital in serious condition while a fifth person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved is “on file” as a stolen vehicle, police said.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle had five people inside, one of them is being sought by police. The other four people, who were taken to hospital and arrested, are two men, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old man. is who sustained only minor injuries, police said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates the conduct of officers when there is civilian injuries, has been notified of the incident. It’s not clear how Toronto police are involved in the crash.