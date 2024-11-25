Menu

Politics

Montreal mayor, police chief say masks will delay arrests after violent protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Politicians denounce ‘anarchy’ at anti-NATO, pro-Palestine protest'
Politicians denounce ‘anarchy’ at anti-NATO, pro-Palestine protest
There is wide spread condemnation from every level of government after an anti-NATO, pro-Palestinian protest ended in violence and vandalism on Friday night in Montreal. Police say they arrested three people after demonstrators smashed windows, clashed with officers and set cars on fire outside a NATO meeting at the Palais des Congres.  
Montreal’s mayor and police chief both say it will take time to arrest everyone who smashed windows and burned cars during a demonstration outside a NATO conference on Friday evening, since most of them had their faces covered.

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with Friday’s protest, and police Chief Fady Dagher says there will be more arrests.

In a radio interview on Monday, Dagher said police used to be able to intercept masked protesters before they could do any damage, thanks to a bylaw that prohibited the use of masks during demonstrations.

Click to play video: 'Montreal protest violence should be condemned in ‘strongest possible way’: Blair'
Montreal protest violence should be condemned in ‘strongest possible way’: Blair
But that bylaw was repealed in 2019 after a Quebec Superior Court found the ban was unconstitutional, and Dagher says police now have to wait to intervene until a person commits a crime.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, whose administration repealed the bylaw, says she sympathizes with police officers who are having trouble identifying the protesters.

But Benoît Allard, a spokesperson for one of the groups that organized Friday’s demonstration, says peaceful protesters often wear masks to protect themselves from being targeted by police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

