Surrey townhouses rejected in latest flareup of densification debate

The push for more housing density as a solution to B.C.’s housing crisis has been met with more pushback, this time in Surrey.

Surrey city council narrowly rejected a proposed 58-unit townhouse project last week.

The rejection followed a heated, hours-long public hearing about identifying the Fleetwood neighbourhood, a debate that echoed arguments surfacing around B.C. about housing density in urban centres.

More than 70 people turned up to speak, with the majority of them opposing the proposed Wildwood Place project.

Ultimately councillors voted 5-4 to scuttle the project.

“The reality is we heard substantial concern from your community,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke

B.C.’s governing NDP has been aggressively pushing municipalities to increase density, both through new housing targets and provincial legislation mandating fourplexes provincewide and greater density near transit hubs.

Several cities, including the Township of Langley and West Vancouver, have been vocally resistant, raising concerns about a lack of supporting infrastructure such as roads, schools, sewers and other services.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon was unavailable to comment Monday on the project and the growing pushback from some B.C. communities about densification.