Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey townhouses rejected in latest flareup of densification debate

By Simon Little & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 9:25 pm
1 min read
A development proposal notice in Surrey. View image in full screen
A development proposal notice in Surrey. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The push for more housing density as a solution to B.C.’s housing crisis has been met with more pushback, this time in Surrey.

Surrey city council narrowly rejected a proposed 58-unit townhouse project last week.

The rejection followed a heated, hours-long public hearing about identifying the Fleetwood neighbourhood, a debate that echoed arguments surfacing around B.C. about housing density in urban centres.

Click to play video: 'Langley Township in density dispute with province'
Langley Township in density dispute with province

More than 70 people turned up to speak, with the majority of them opposing the proposed Wildwood Place project.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ultimately councillors voted 5-4 to scuttle the project.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The reality is we heard substantial concern from your community,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke

B.C.’s governing NDP has been aggressively pushing municipalities to increase density, both through new housing targets and provincial legislation mandating fourplexes provincewide and greater density near transit hubs.

Several cities, including the Township of Langley and West Vancouver, have been vocally resistant, raising concerns about a lack of supporting infrastructure such as roads, schools, sewers and other services.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon was unavailable to comment Monday on the project and the growing pushback from some B.C. communities about densification.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices