Wild weekend of robberies, armed incidents, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A busy weekend for Winnipeg police involved investigating four unconnected robberies, as well as an incident involving an armed man.

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a St. Anne’s Road gas station. Police said a man in his early 20s confronted the employee with a firearm and stole cash and cigarettes before running toward Fermor Avenue.

He’s described as wearing a black jacket with silver zippers on the sleeve, black jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap with a silver sticker on it.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, an attempted robbery took place at a St. Mary’s Road business, when two suspects — one armed with a knife — unsuccessfully demanded money before fleeing the scene.

Both suspects are described as being in their 20s, with the first around five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and wearing blue pants, a dark sweater with a dark vest on top, and a black toque.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the second man is approximately five feet nine inches tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a black cap, a black hoodie with a red logo over a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

3:51 Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers

Barely 15 minutes later, officers were called to a Main Street beer vendor in response to reports of a shotgun-wielding man threatening employees.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police spoke to victims and determined that the suspect had been causing a disturbance and was asked to leave by security. Police allege he then went to a car in the parking lot, grabbed a gun and returned.

Later that morning, police tracked down the man and vehicle to College Avenue and arrested him. A search of his home Sunday afternoon led to the seizure of a modified shotgun and ammunition, as well as clothing connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old man is now in custody facing charges of pointing a firearm and four separate weapon possession charges.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Spence Street, where a 64-year-old taxi driver reported having been robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the man was dropping off a fare in the area, when a woman pulled out a gun and stole cash and belongings from the cab before taking off on foot.

She’s described as between 30 and 32 years old with a heavier build, a round face and blond hair, and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Finally, around 11 a.m. Sunday, a woman is accused of trying to leave a Portage Avenue pharmacy without paying. She is accused of throwing something at store security and threatening him with a sharp object.

The suspect is described as being in her mid-20s, around five feet four inches tall with a slight build and orange, shoulder-length hair.

No one was hurt in any of these cases, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).