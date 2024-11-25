Wild weekend of robberies, armed incidents, Winnipeg police say

A busy weekend for Winnipeg police involved investigating four unconnected robberies, as well as an incident involving an armed man.
The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a St. Anne’s Road gas station. Police said a man in his early 20s confronted the employee with a firearm and stole cash and cigarettes before running toward Fermor Avenue.
He’s described as wearing a black jacket with silver zippers on the sleeve, black jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap with a silver sticker on it.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, an attempted robbery took place at a St. Mary’s Road business, when two suspects — one armed with a knife — unsuccessfully demanded money before fleeing the scene.
Both suspects are described as being in their 20s, with the first around five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and wearing blue pants, a dark sweater with a dark vest on top, and a black toque.
Police said the second man is approximately five feet nine inches tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a black cap, a black hoodie with a red logo over a red T-shirt and blue jeans.
Barely 15 minutes later, officers were called to a Main Street beer vendor in response to reports of a shotgun-wielding man threatening employees.
Police spoke to victims and determined that the suspect had been causing a disturbance and was asked to leave by security. Police allege he then went to a car in the parking lot, grabbed a gun and returned.
Later that morning, police tracked down the man and vehicle to College Avenue and arrested him. A search of his home Sunday afternoon led to the seizure of a modified shotgun and ammunition, as well as clothing connected to the incident.
A 33-year-old man is now in custody facing charges of pointing a firearm and four separate weapon possession charges.
Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Spence Street, where a 64-year-old taxi driver reported having been robbed at gunpoint.
Police said the man was dropping off a fare in the area, when a woman pulled out a gun and stole cash and belongings from the cab before taking off on foot.
She’s described as between 30 and 32 years old with a heavier build, a round face and blond hair, and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.
Finally, around 11 a.m. Sunday, a woman is accused of trying to leave a Portage Avenue pharmacy without paying. She is accused of throwing something at store security and threatening him with a sharp object.
The suspect is described as being in her mid-20s, around five feet four inches tall with a slight build and orange, shoulder-length hair.
No one was hurt in any of these cases, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
