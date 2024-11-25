Menu

Crime

Wild weekend of robberies, armed incidents, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 1:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit'
‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit
RELATED: Violent and retail crime continues to be a persistent conversation among leaders and stakeholders in Manitoba. On Friday, a Retail Secure Manitoba Summit was held in downtown Winnipeg with delegations from all over the province. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 4, 2024
A busy weekend for Winnipeg police involved investigating four unconnected robberies, as well as an incident involving an armed man.

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a St. Anne’s Road gas station. Police said a man in his early 20s confronted the employee with a firearm and stole cash and cigarettes before running toward Fermor Avenue.

He’s described as wearing a black jacket with silver zippers on the sleeve, black jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap with a silver sticker on it.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, an attempted robbery took place at a St. Mary’s Road business, when two suspects — one armed with a knife — unsuccessfully demanded money before fleeing the scene.

Both suspects are described as being in their 20s, with the first around five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and wearing blue pants, a dark sweater with a dark vest on top, and a black toque.

Police said the second man is approximately five feet nine inches tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a black cap, a black hoodie with a red logo over a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers

Barely 15 minutes later, officers were called to a Main Street beer vendor in response to reports of a shotgun-wielding man threatening employees.

Police spoke to victims and determined that the suspect had been causing a disturbance and was asked to leave by security. Police allege he then went to a car in the parking lot, grabbed a gun and returned.

Later that morning, police tracked down the man and vehicle to College Avenue and arrested him. A search of his home Sunday afternoon led to the seizure of a modified shotgun and ammunition, as well as clothing connected to the incident.

A 33-year-old man is now in custody facing charges of pointing a firearm and four separate weapon possession charges.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Spence Street, where a 64-year-old taxi driver reported having been robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the man was dropping off a fare in the area, when a woman pulled out a gun and stole cash and belongings from the cab before taking off on foot.

She’s described as between 30 and 32 years old with a heavier build, a round face and blond hair, and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Finally, around 11 a.m. Sunday, a woman is accused of trying to leave a Portage Avenue pharmacy without paying. She is accused of throwing something at store security and threatening him with a sharp object.

The suspect is described as being in her mid-20s, around five feet four inches tall with a slight build and orange, shoulder-length hair.

No one was hurt in any of these cases, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements'
‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements
