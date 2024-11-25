Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

4 released on bail after Vancouver stabbing that left man seriously injured

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Witness hurt in stabbing outside Vancouver liquor store
A witness to a suspected robbery at a Vancouver liquor store was seriously injured when he tried to intervene. Troy Charles is live from Olympic Village with the details.
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing outside a liquor store that left a man with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in Olympic Village outside the Legacy Liquor store on Manitoba Street when a security guard confronted a group of suspected shoplifters as they were leaving.

A 63-year-old man tried to step in to help, police said, but he was then stabbed by one of the suspects.

“I’m not a doctor but it was described to me as an arterial bleed,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department told Global News.

“Blood gushing out of his wrist or his arm. Our officers applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding. That allowed EHS to arrive and take the victim to the hospital where he received further treatment.”

Four people were arrested near Granville and Robson streets early Sunday morning, all between the ages of 16 and 21.

Police said they have since been released on bail, however, police said they will face criminal charges once their investigation is complete.

Suspect in e-bike ‘smash and grab’ allegedly connected to Vancouver Island case
