Crime

Officer stabbed in throat, one dead after police shooting in west Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2024 8:20 am
1 min read
Police secure a crime scene in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police secure a crime scene in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba’s police watchdog has been called in after a police shooting in Winnipeg left one man dead and an officer recovering from a stab wound to the throat.

Police say officers were around the 3600 block of Portage Ave. at about 5 p.m. Sunday when they received a call for reports of an officer stabbed in the throat and a suspect shot.

Acting Chief Art Stannard told a late-night press conference that the victim was given CPR at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the injured police officer is in stable condition and the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba will investigate the incident.

Stannard says he’s aware of video posted to social media showing part of the shooting, but asked the public to wait for the investigation to be complete before rushing to judgment.

He added that he wanted to reiterate that Winnipeg police members “do not come to work to take a life” and that the press conference was an attempt to show transparency.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

