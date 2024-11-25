Menu

Share

Crime

Family of Colton Crowshoe upset with killer’s sentencing: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 4:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Colton Crowshoe killer sentenced'
Colton Crowshoe killer sentenced
WATCH ABOVE (From Nov. 24, 2024): It has been more than a decade since Colton Crowshoe was strangled to death and had his body thrown into a storm pond. A judge has now sentenced his killer.
Share

More than a decade after the killing of an Indigenous teen in Calgary, a judge has sentenced his killer.

Wiley Provost was sentenced on Friday in the July 2014 death of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe.

Provost was sentenced to time served plus a year: four-and-a-half years. He will also be on probation for two years.

Crowshoe was strangled to death following a house party in northeast Calgary and his body was thrown into a storm pond near Stoney Trail and 16th Avenue Northeast.

Police arrested Provost in 2022 and charged him with second-degree murder. He would later plead guilty to manslaughter.

“The sentence (the judge) said was a big shock to me — I couldn’t believe it,” said Jimmy Crowshoe, Colton’s father.

“In other words, he got maybe three-and-a-half years for killing my son. He’ll never go to do that time that he’s supposed to be doing.”

Colton’s aunt, Nicole Johnston, told Global News that the sentence gives the family a bit of closure.

However, she does not believe the sentence that was handed down by the courts fits the crime and has now lost faith in the system.

“We feel the justice system failed us and failed Colton the most,” Johnston said. “I feel like Colton never got his justice in this system.”

