Canada

Canadian Western Agribition returns to Regina

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 24, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Western Agribition returns to Regina'
Canadian Western Agribition returns to Regina
Thousands are expected to to visit the Brandt Centre in Regina over the next few days, as the Canadian Western Argibition is back in town. 
There may be snow on the ground in Regina, but you might want to hold off swapping out your cowboy boots…

Thousands are expected to to visit the Brandt Centre in Regina over the next few days as the Canadian Western Argibition is back in town.

Event organizers say they hope to break last year’s unofficial record of more than 143,000 visitors.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on why event organizers are bucking with excitement.

