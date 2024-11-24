Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

46-year-old man charged in Vancouver weekend homicide

By Jacob New Global News
Posted November 24, 2024 1:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person charged in Vancouver weekend homicide'
One person charged in Vancouver weekend homicide
A young woman is dead and a young man is in hospital after an attack on Vancouver's east side. The woman was killed in the Joyce-Collingwood area, and as Julia Foy reports, at this point police aren't sure why she died.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in Vancouver’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood.

In a media release, the Vancouver Police Department says officers were called to a home near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue around midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 20s deceased.

Officers also found a second victim, a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The release says that a 46-year-old suspect was taken into custody and there is no current risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'RCMP and VPD provide updates on body-worn cameras'
RCMP and VPD provide updates on body-worn cameras

Global News has learned Tenzin Choigey has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Choigey remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 26.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Saturday afternoon, VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said police not able to share certain information due to the serious nature of the investigation and it being in its early stages.

The homicide victim has not yet been publicly identified, as police say they are working to notify their next of kin.

Addison added that the investigation remains ongoing into both the homicide and assault to learn the exact leadup to the incidents.

Anyone with information to the homicide or assault is asked to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices