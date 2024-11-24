46-year-old man charged in Vancouver weekend homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in Vancouver’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood.

In a media release, the Vancouver Police Department says officers were called to a home near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue around midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 20s deceased.

Officers also found a second victim, a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The release says that a 46-year-old suspect was taken into custody and there is no current risk to the public.

Global News has learned Tenzin Choigey has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Choigey remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 26.

On Saturday afternoon, VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said police not able to share certain information due to the serious nature of the investigation and it being in its early stages.

The homicide victim has not yet been publicly identified, as police say they are working to notify their next of kin.

Addison added that the investigation remains ongoing into both the homicide and assault to learn the exact leadup to the incidents.

Anyone with information to the homicide or assault is asked to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.