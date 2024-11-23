Al Ritchie Community Association calls for Regina volunteers to shovel snow

Send this page to someone via email

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Saskatchewan residents could see up to 30 cm of snow over the next 24 hours.

For residents of Regina, this is the second dumping of snow this week alone.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, one community organization is trying to get ahead of cleanup efforts, especially for those most in need.

As Global’s Moosa Imran explains in the video above, the Al Ritchie Community Association says it’s in need of neighbours, armed with shovels..