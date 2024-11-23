Menu

Canada

Al Ritchie Community Association calls for Regina volunteers to shovel snow

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 23, 2024 7:35 pm
1 min read
Regina’s Al Ritchie Community Association seeking snow shovellers
Regina's Al Ritchie Community Association says it's in need of neighbours, armed with shovels, to help out those who can't shovel their own property.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Saskatchewan residents could see up to 30 cm of snow over the next 24 hours.

For residents of Regina, this is the second dumping of snow this week alone.

However, one community organization is trying to get ahead of cleanup efforts, especially for those most in need.

As Global’s Moosa Imran explains in the video above, the Al Ritchie Community Association says it’s in need of neighbours, armed with shovels..

