Spruce Grove smokery gives back during holiday season

A Spruce Grove business is taking the season of giving to a new level.

Amanda and Trevor Wilhauk, the owners of The Brickhouse Smokery and part of the family that runs Wilhauk Beef Jerky in Leduc, have surprised people in their community west of Edmonton during their 12 days of Christmas with big and small gifts — everything from free groceries to a new furnished apartment, to a brand-new car.

They’ve been doing it since since 2017, one year after opening the Spruce Grove shop, as a thank you to their customers.

This year, the Wilhauks are expanding the idea and taking nominations of 100 unique wish lists, posting them to their front store window, and hoping the community will help fulfil the lists.

Stories posted on the windows of Brickhouse Smokery showing people in need this holiday season in Spruce Grove, Alta.

“We’ve had customers come in and they don’t even buy products, they ask, ‘Where’s all your stories, we are here to pick one off the window,’” said Amanda Wilhauk.

The Brickhouse Smokery has currently received 26 nominations for people looking for help this holiday season. Their goal is to fill their window with 100 nominations.

On Friday afternoon, a couple came into their store and picked the two big ticket items off the window: a $10,000 specialty wheelchair and $10,000 worth of funeral expenses for a 24-year-old young man.

“This is the domino effect — everybody will step in and every single one of the these wishes will be granted above what they need,” said Sara Lucas, a customer.

Gifts will be delivered on Dec. 12th.

