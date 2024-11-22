Canada moves to 3-0 in AmeriCup qualifiers, defeating Dominican Republic in Saskatoon

High-flying, confident, dominant.

All the words necessary to describe a 88-71 victory for Canada’s senior men’s basketball team on Thursday night kicking off the second window of FIBA AmeriCup qualification in Saskatoon.

“Whenever you get to play in Canada, for Canada is amazing,” said Team Canada captain Trae Bell-Haynes. “Being here, somewhere that I don’t think has gotten Canada basketball games before is really cool. It’s a new experience, the crowd was great, the support was great.”

Canada was able to take down the Dominican Republic at SaskTel Centre on Thursday, moving one step closer towards qualifying for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup next August in Nicaragua.

For fans in attendance like Ben Koroluk, it was a rare chance to see international basketball in his own backyard.

“It’s absolutely electric to have Canada out here playing in Saskatoon,” said Koroluk. “It’s not every day you get to come out and support your country at an international event. It’s nothing but excitement from me.”

Story continues below advertisement

A heavy cloud hung over Thursday’s game however, following the death of former Team Canada athlete Chad Posthumus due to complications from surgery after suffering from a brain aneurysm last week.

All Canadian players wore ‘CP’ patches on their uniforms, while a moment of silence was held pre-game in honour of the 33-year-old.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s a big thing for our organization to lose a person like that,” said Team Canada head coach Nathaniel Mitchell. “Obviously, I coached him in the AmeriCup two years ago. So I just want to make sure we’re always sending our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

0:50 Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies in hospital

Posthumus’ death sent shockwaves throughout the entire Canadian Elite Basketball League, including the host Saskatchewan Rattlers with whom he won a championship in the 2019 CEBL season.

“It’s been a really tough day not going to lie,” said Rattlers president Lee Genier. “Chad was one of those people that you loved so much, really affected myself and it affected everyone from the organization, around the league and just the sports world as well. You just saw an outpouring [of support] and it’s a tough one for all of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m hoping he’s looking down on us right now and watching the game.”

On the court Thursday, the Canadians dominated the paint against the Dominican Republic, outscoring the visitors 52-36 over the course of the night down low and helping Canada move to a 3-0 record in qualifying so far.

That included a standout performance by big man Mfiondu Kabengele, who led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

“Whatever we lack in reps as a team, we made up with togetherness and just a kind of camaraderie,” said Kabengele. “I’m really happy that guys stuck it out, played through mistakes and executed really well.”

Flanked by a swarm of kids at the tunnel heading into the locker room at halftime, Kabengele also commented on what he hopes young fans will take away from the week.

“If watching us inspires them to get in the gym, get better and potentially join the team on a Canada roster one of these days,” said Kabengele. “I feel like us playing games in Saskatchewan does that.”

Team Canada will close out their stay in Saskatchewan on Sunday at 2:00 pm at SaskTel Centre, where they will look to move to a 4-0 record in qualifying against Mexico.