Saskatchewan prepares for a weekend of heavy snow

Saskatchewan may have gotten its first real taste of winter this week, but people can expect a lot more snow this weekend.

Environment Canada said most places in Saskatchewan can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow, with some areas forecast to get up to 40 centimetres.

“The bulk of that snow will fall in the North Battleford, Kindersley and Saskatoon area,” Anielle Desjardins, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said.

“Luckily, with this system there is not a lot of wind. It will be a little bit gusty once the snow has fallen. But it’s just going to be some really heavy, fluffy snow.”

With more snow incoming, the province is getting ready for poor highway conditions.

In the last 24 hours, CAA Saskatchewan has seen close to 200 calls for services, with 79 in Regina.

CAA said wait times for tows and roadside assistance range between 30 to 60 minutes, but with snow on the way those times are expected to increase.

“Things that you can do to prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter would be to have winter tires installed,” Lona Gervais, a senior communications specialist with CAA said. “That is just so important. It allows for better traction and control on these icy, snowy surfaces.”

Drivers are also being reminded to give space to emergency vehicles and snow plows.

“Slow down and give them space,” said Tom Lees, the assistant deputy minister of the operation maintenance division.

“That’s for our employee’s safety as well as the motorist’s safety. (When we plow) it sort of creates what we call a mini snow blizzard where visibility is very poor. So slow down and pass when it’s safe to do so.

“If it’s not safe, our operators pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres to make sure the motorists can pass them safely as well. So have patience out there this winter.”

Residents can check the Highway Hotline for updates on road conditions across the province.