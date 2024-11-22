Jury convicts men of human smuggling in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U. S. border.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel were each convicted Friday on all four counts they faced related to bringing unauthorized people into the U.S., transporting them and profiting from it.

The prosecution argued they were part of an international smuggling ring that brought people from India to Canada on student visas, then sent them on foot across the border to the U.S.

They were accused of carrying out smuggling trips between Manitoba and Minnesota on several occasions in December 2021 and January 2022.

Patel was alleged to have organized the logistics and paid Shand for picking up the migrants on the U.S. side in rented vehicles, then driving them to the Chicago area.

Shand was arrested while driving a van on a remote road just south of the border on Jan. 19, 2022, when the temperature was below -20 C and strong winds made it feel even colder. There were also two adult migrants in the van and several others on foot nearby.

A U.S. border patrol agent testified that when he opened a backpack from the group and found a diaper, his heart sank because he knew there were others missing.

Hours later, the frozen bodies of Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife Vaishaliben Patel, 37; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their three-year-old son, Dharmik, were found in a field in Manitoba just metres from the border. They were not related to the accused.

The trial, which began Monday in Fergus Falls, Minn., saw records of dozens of calls and texts between phones allegedly belonging to Shand, Patel and others.

The texts discussed the prices for carrying people, rental vehicles, the dangerous cold and specific locations in a remote section of the border.

The jury also saw flight and car rental records that showed Shand travelling from his home in Florida to the border in Minnesota.

Shand’s lawyers said he was simply a taxi driver, who was offered money by Patel to pick people up in different locations and was unaware he was doing anything wrong until the day of his arrest.

Harshkumar Patel’s lawyers said their client was misidentified. Patel was only arrested earlier this year, and his lawyers said that, unlike Shand, there is no evidence he was near the border.

Patel’s lawyers also said the prosecution was wrong to allege a contact named Dirty Harry in Shand’s phone, with whom the messages and phone calls were shared, was Patel. The prosecution provided evidence that the number used by Dirty Harry had previously been used by Patel on a government document.

RCMP have not made any arrests in Canada.

One migrant who survived the Jan. 19, 2022 crossing testified that he flew from India to Toronto on a student visa and was flown to Vancouver, back to Toronto, then driven to Winnipeg.

From there, he said he and other Indian nationals were driven to an area in Manitoba near the border and told to walk in a straight line in the dark, cold night to a van in the U.S.

