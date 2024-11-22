Wind and snowfall warnings in place as another storm heads for B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Wind warnings, snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in place for parts of B.C. on Friday as another fall storm is forecast to move in.

While this storm is not expected to be as strong as this week’s bomb cyclone, BC Hydro is warning that some remote areas of Vancouver Island may be without power until Saturday.

As of Friday at 10 a.m., about 8,000 BC Hydro customers remain without power in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

Windy conditions are expected on Friday on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver southwest and in southern sections of the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada said an area of low pressure off the Washington Coast is forecast to move north and approach Vancouver Island on Friday afternoon.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Peak winds are expected for most areas on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Strong winds will ease Friday night or early Saturday.

“While this low is not as intense as the major storm that affected the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and peak wind speeds are forecast to be generally lower, strong winds may still cause damage and disruptions, and slow down clean up efforts,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

1:10 Video shows Octopus holding on during B.C.’s bomb cyclone

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Summit from Hope to Merritt, the southern part of the southern Peace region, the Chilcotin, and Fernie and Morrissey.

These areas could receive between 10 to 30 centimetres, depending on the region and elevation.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Drivers are urged to monitor the conditions on B.C.’s highways and adjust to winter driving conditions.