Manitoba man convicted of attempted murder, firearms offences in Prince Edward County

Manitoba man Eric Wildman has been convicted of attempted murder and possession of a loaded restricted firearm by a Prince Edward County, Ont., jury.

The verdict was delivered Thursday evening in Superior Court, presided over by Justice Patrick Hurley, following a trial that began on Nov. 12. Crown attorney Adam Zegouras prosecuted the case.

The charges stem from a June 18, 2021 incident on Massassauga Road, where officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a residence at the request of the Manitoba RCMP to arrest Wildman for firearms offences. Armed with a search warrant, members of the OPP tactics and rescue unit (TRU) arrived at the scene in marked cruisers with emergency lights activated.

Police said officers announced their presence loudly while attempting to gain entry, striking the door multiple times. As officers entered, they observed a handgun being held and were met with gunfire. The officers did not return fire but retreated to a safe location and secured the scene. A trained negotiator engaged in dialogue with Wildman and another individual in the residence, leading to their surrender after several hours.

Wildman was arrested for charges laid by the Manitoba RCMP. A subsequent search of the residence uncovered a Glock handgun, ammunition, three magazines, spent casings and bullets. Investigators found bullet holes in a cinder block wall adjacent to the door where police had entered, confirming that Wildman had fired at officers from inside the living room. No injuries were reported.

Sentencing for Wildman will occur at a later date.