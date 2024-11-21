RCMP seek Tesla driver who may have witnessed Burnaby apartment arson

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a Tesla driver who may have witnessed a suspected arson that displaced about 100 people from an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the building near Jersey Avenue and Kingsway around 12:30 a.m.

Security video shows two people walking up to the building’s lobby and pouring out a substance before there is a bright flash and the pair run away.

On Thursday, Mounties said they want to speak with the driver of a specific vehicle that was driving by as the fire ignited.

1:31 Investigation underway into massive fire at Burnaby apartment building

“We believe the driver, and any other occupants, of the vehicle that was travelling north on Jersey Avenue as the fire was ignited, may have witnessed a very significant portion of the incident and had a good look at the suspects,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you were in this vehicle, which is believed to be a Tesla, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police also want to speak with anyone who has dash camera video from the area bordered by Burke Street, Patterson Avenue, Kingsway and Boundary Road, between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

The four-alarm fire, which Burnaby firefighters described as “deep seeded” in the building caused significant damage, and sent two people to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.