Crime

RCMP seek Tesla driver who may have witnessed Burnaby apartment arson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire guts Burnaby apartment building'
Suspicious fire guts Burnaby apartment building
Dozens of people are now out of their homes and an investigation is underway into an overnight fire in Burnaby. The fast-moving fire took hours to put out, and as Grace Ke reports, RCMP are now looking at surveillance video that shows the cause appears to be suspicious.
Burnaby RCMP are looking for a Tesla driver who may have witnessed a suspected arson that displaced about 100 people from an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the building near Jersey Avenue and Kingsway around 12:30 a.m.

Security video shows two people walking up to the building’s lobby and pouring out a substance before there is a bright flash and the pair run away.

On Thursday, Mounties said they want to speak with the driver of a specific vehicle that was driving by as the fire ignited.

Click to play video: 'Investigation underway into massive fire at Burnaby apartment building'
Investigation underway into massive fire at Burnaby apartment building

“We believe the driver, and any other occupants, of the vehicle that was travelling north on Jersey Avenue as the fire was ignited, may have witnessed a very significant portion of the incident and had a good look at the suspects,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“If you were in this vehicle, which is believed to be a Tesla, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Police also want to speak with anyone who has dash camera video from the area bordered by Burke Street, Patterson Avenue, Kingsway and Boundary Road, between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

The four-alarm fire, which Burnaby firefighters described as “deep seeded” in the building caused significant damage, and sent two people to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

