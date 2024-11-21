Kingston Frontenacs gear up for gruelling 3-game weekend

The Kingston Frontenacs are preparing for a demanding weekend schedule with three games in three days, following a brief recovery period after last Sunday’s loss to Oshawa.

“It is a little bit of a gauntlet of a schedule this weekend, and hopefully we get off on the right track with a big win at home tomorrow night,” said coach Troy Mann, emphasizing the importance of starting strong.

The Frontenacs currently lead the Eastern Conference, sitting two points ahead of the Barrie Colts. With tough matchups ahead, the team is focusing on fundamentals and sticking to the strategies they’ve honed over their first 22 games.

“We just got to play our best and win hockey games. Can’t think of too many hockey games at a time — just think of the game tomorrow night against Peterborough and go from there,” said player Ben Pickell.

The Frontenacs will face the Peterborough Petes at home on Friday, travel to Brantford on Saturday, and return to Kingston for a Sunday game against eighth-seeded North Bay.