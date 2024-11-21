Menu

Canada

Consul general reiterates he had no influence on $9M Manhattan condo buy

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Global Affairs Canada defends purchase of $9M New York City condo, says it will save tax payers money – Aug 27, 2024
Canada’s consul general in New York doubled-down Thursday on his past claim that he exerted no influence on the decision of Global Affairs Canada to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan.

Tom Clark was summoned back to testify before a parliamentary committee looking into the purchase after media reports earlier this month indicated he had raised concerns about the former residence, despite previously saying he never expressed a desire to move into a new one.

Testifying under oath this time, Clark told MPs — again — the observations he raised were made in passing to a colleague, and he was unaware those remarks had been reported to the department.

Clark said those remarks were in no way intended to influence the process, which began in 2014.

The government has previously said the purchase of the new residence would save taxpayers about $7.4 million.

The previous residence, listed at $13 million, has yet to be sold.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

