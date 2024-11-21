Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Quebec economic update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health spending to reach new high: CIHI report'
Health spending to reach new high: CIHI report
RELATED - Health spending to reach new high: CIHI report – Nov 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year’s economic slowdown.

Girard painted a positive picture of the province’s finances Thursday despite a projected $11-billion deficit that remains unchanged from March’s budget.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new spending he announced in Quebec City includes more than $250 million for the forestry sector and $1.2 billion for community development, which includes public transit.

Girard told reporters the government is still reviewing its spending as it moves toward its goal of balancing the budget by the 2029-30 fiscal year.

Trending Now

As part of that review, the government decided that Quebecers between the ages of 60 and 64 will no longer be eligible for a tax credit that was introduced in 2012 to encourage older workers to stay in the workforce.

Story continues below advertisement

Girard said today the average age of retirement in Quebec has risen to 64.7 years in 2023 from just over 61 years in 2011.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices