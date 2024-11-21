Menu

Entertainment

Jussie Smollett’s 2019 conviction for an attack on himself overturned

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2024 11:42 am
2 min read
Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.

Smollett’s appeal argued that a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state’s attorney initially dropped charges. The state’s highest court heard arguments in September.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed two men assaulted him, spouted racial and homophobic slurs and tossed a noose around his neck, leading to a massive search for suspects by Chicago police detectives and kicking up an international uproar. Smollett was on the television drama Empire, which filmed in Chicago, and prosecutors alleged he staged the attack because he was unhappy with the studio’s response to hate mail he received.

A jury convicted him of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021. Smollett has maintained his innocence.

His lawyers have argued that the case was over when the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped an initial 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Smollett performed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond.

A grand jury restored charges after a special prosecutor took the case.

Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for fake attack
Testimony at his trial indicated Smollett paid $3,500 to two men whom he knew from Empire to carry out the attack. Prosecutors said he told them what slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to the Donald Trump’s presidential campaign slogan.

Smollett testified that “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a hate crime in his downtown Chicago neighbourhood.

He was sentenced to 150 days in jail — six of which he served before he was freed pending appeal — 30 months of probation and ordered to pay about $130,000 in restitution.

A state appellate court ruling upheld Smollett’s conviction, declaring that no one promised Smollett he wouldn’t face a fresh prosecution after accepting the original deal.

His lawyers have argued that Smollett has been victimized by a racist and politicized justice system.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

