Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Some Nanaimo schools remain closed due to bomb cyclone damage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bomb cyclone topples trees in Port Renfrew'
Bomb cyclone topples trees in Port Renfrew
On the west coast of Vancouver Island, the community of Port Renfrew was hit hard by Tuesday's bomb cyclone. As Troy Charles reports, residents took matters into their own hands after tree blocked part of a highway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A few schools in the Nanaimo, B.C., area remain closed on Thursday due to damage from Tuesday night’s bomb cyclone.

North Oyster Elementary, Ecole Hammond Bay, Gabriola Elementary and Qwam Qwum Stuwixwhul School remain closed due to power outages from the storm.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of Thursday morning, BC Hydro said it has restored power to more than 290,000, or more than 90 per cent, of the nearly 320,000 customers impacted by the windstorm.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 28,000 customers are without power on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Trending Now

BC Hydro said the extensive damage meant crews had to replace dozens of spans of power lines, power poles and other electrical equipment.

It also said it expects to have the majority of the remaining customers restored on Thursday, with the possible exception of some customers in areas with significant damage.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices