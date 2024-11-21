Some Nanaimo schools remain closed due to bomb cyclone damage

Send this page to someone via email

A few schools in the Nanaimo, B.C., area remain closed on Thursday due to damage from Tuesday night’s bomb cyclone.

North Oyster Elementary, Ecole Hammond Bay, Gabriola Elementary and Qwam Qwum Stuwixwhul School remain closed due to power outages from the storm.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As of Thursday morning, BC Hydro said it has restored power to more than 290,000, or more than 90 per cent, of the nearly 320,000 customers impacted by the windstorm.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 28,000 customers are without power on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

BC Hydro said the extensive damage meant crews had to replace dozens of spans of power lines, power poles and other electrical equipment.

It also said it expects to have the majority of the remaining customers restored on Thursday, with the possible exception of some customers in areas with significant damage.