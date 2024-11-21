Menu

Crime

Police report details arrests, safety issues at Queen’s homecoming

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
The Kingston Police report on Queen’s Homecoming 2024 highlights 61 arrests, crowd safety measures, and community concerns over disruption in the University District. View image in full screen
The Kingston Police report on Queen’s Homecoming 2024 highlights 61 arrests, crowd safety measures, and community concerns over disruption in the University District. Global News
Kingston police have released their report on the 2024 Queen’s University homecoming, outlining significant enforcement actions and public safety measures during the Oct. 18-20 event.

The report details 61 arrests, including 44 for public intoxication and 11 criminal charges. Officers also issued 140 provincial offence notices, citing open alcohol, noise violations and other infractions.

Police estimated that approximately 12,000 individuals attended unsanctioned gatherings in the University District over the weekend. Measures such as road closures and a visible police presence were employed to manage the large crowds and ensure public safety.

“While we worked hard to maintain order, we did face challenges with dispersing gatherings safely,” police noted in the report, which highlighted incidents of unsafe behaviour, including individuals climbing utility poles. Several officers sustained injuries during the weekend.

Kingston Police collaborated closely with Queen’s University, City of Kingston bylaw enforcement and emergency services to manage the event. Efforts included a public awareness campaign encouraging responsible behaviour and respecting community bylaws.

Local residents raised concerns over noise, property damage and disruptions caused by the event. In response, police deployed additional officers and emphasized community engagement.

The report recommends ongoing collaboration with Queen’s University and city officials to improve crowd management and mitigate impacts on the community for future events.

“Striking a balance between public safety and maintaining the quality of life for Kingston residents remains our priority,” police stated.

Feedback from residents and stakeholders will be considered as police refine their approach to future large-scale events in the University District.

