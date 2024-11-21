Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate robbery, attack with ‘large, edged weapon’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
RELATED: A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime – Oct 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police continue to look for information about an armed robbery and assault that took place Tuesday evening on Empress Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m., where they found two women in their 20s, who said they’d been walking outside an area business when an unknown man approached them, demanded personal property, and hit both in the upper body with a large, edged weapon.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect ran off after stealing one of the victims’ purses. Both were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices