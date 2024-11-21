Winnipeg cops investigate robbery, attack with ‘large, edged weapon’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police continue to look for information about an armed robbery and assault that took place Tuesday evening on Empress Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m., where they found two women in their 20s, who said they’d been walking outside an area business when an unknown man approached them, demanded personal property, and hit both in the upper body with a large, edged weapon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect ran off after stealing one of the victims’ purses. Both were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).