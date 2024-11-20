Menu

‘Pull over to the right and stop:’ First responders remind drivers of emergency etiquette

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 6:06 pm
WATCH: Every day, firefighters and paramedics respond to emergency situations with lives on the line but a key part of their response is driver cooperation on the road. Teagan Rasche reports.
It’s another busy day at work for paramedic Steve Brglez, who just got a call for a cardiac arrest.

“We’ll turn the lights on here and head to Main Street,” Brglez said. “We’re looking for everyone really to go to the right safely. I’m going to always trend to the left to move traffic to the right.”

Brglez urgently, but safely, makes his way to every call knowing the public is counting on him for emergencies.

“There’s certainly a lot of responsibly on us to drive safe,” Brglez said.

Most drivers on the road cooperate, moving out of the way so Brglez can get on scene fast.

But it’s not always like this

Watch the video above for the full story.

