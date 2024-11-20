Regina’s Evraz steel plant investigating workplace fatality

See more sharing options

One of Regina’s major steel companies is now investigating a workplace death.

Evraz North America confirmed that a contractor was fatally injured on Tuesday night at its Regina facility.

The company says it’s fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident,” Evraz said in a statement.

“Due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

“The safety of our team members is our highest priority, and central to everything we do. We are committed to supporting our employees and contractors during this challenging time while continuing to ensure the well-being of everyone who works at or visits our facilities.”