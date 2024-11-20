Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Evraz steel plant investigating workplace fatality

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
Evraz North America confirmed a fatality occurred on November 19, 2024. at the Regina location. View image in full screen
Evraz North America confirmed a fatality occurred on November 19, 2024. at the Regina location. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of Regina’s major steel companies is now investigating a workplace death.

Evraz North America confirmed that a contractor was fatally injured on Tuesday night at its Regina facility.

The company says it’s fully cooperating with the investigation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident,” Evraz said in a statement.

“Due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

Trending Now

“The safety of our team members is our highest priority, and central to everything we do. We are committed to supporting our employees and contractors during this challenging time while continuing to ensure the well-being of everyone who works at or visits our facilities.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices