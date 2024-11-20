Controversial Alberta legislation the focus of Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils

The harmful effect of Alberta’s proposed legislation affecting the transgender community was the focus of events held in several communities around the province on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, as part of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In Calgary, there was a flag-raising at Stampede Park, remembrance ceremonies at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University and a candlelight vigil at the McDougall Centre.

Premier Danielle Smith has said her government’s proposed legislation will help keep children safe and parents need to know what’s going on with their children.

However, Amnesty International and LGBTQ2 groups have condemned the measures, calling them the most restrictive laws of their kind in Canada.

If enacted, the bills would restrict transgender athletes from competing in female amateur sports, prohibit doctors from treating those under 16 seeking gender-affirming surgeries and require children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

During a noon hour ceremony at MRU, members and supporters of the city’s trans community gathered to honour the lives of transgender, two-spirit, and gender-diverse individuals who have lost their lives transphobic violence.

View image in full screen Jo Smith says transgender people have a right to exist, a right to be loved and a right to equality. Global News

Jo Smith of Calgary describes the proposed legislation as extremely harmful.

“Transgender people are dying,” said Smith. “People are so miserable that they just want to die. There’s so much prejudice and hatred in our community, in our province, that a lot of people are miserable. They’re depressed, and some of us are already dead,” Smith added.

“The prejudice is there’s something wrong with us,” said Smith. “But there’s nothing wrong with us — we have a right to be here, we have a right to exist, we have a right to be loved, we have a right to equality.”

“Alberta is changing,” added Smith. “This was a very kind and accepting place until very recently. And now we see hatred. And why? I don’t know. I think people are afraid. And that’s really sad because I think we’re better than this.”

Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women said in a statement about the Transgender Remembrance Day that she’s committed to supporting transgender people and to promoting understanding and respect for all Albertans.

Tanya Fir says she is also committed to “creating a province where everyone is free to be their true authentic self, free from violence and prejudice.”

View image in full screen Gloria Sesay says despite the hate directed at members of the transgender community, the way forward is through love and understanding. She’s urging people to listen to what transgender people have to say. Global News

But Gloria Sesay, of the MRU Students Association says, if enacted, the legislation will result in lives being lost.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trans people are real — they have existed for time immemorial,” says Sesay. “It’s incredibly devastating that people are delegitimizing their identity and putting laws into place that will significantly harm and kill people, essentially.”

She is urging all Albertans to, “Take time to listen to what trans people are saying about their lives and what … their needs are and what they need and what we can do for them.”

Sesay says every day should be a Transgender Day of Remembrance because, “We need to remember that trans people lose their lives almost every single day of the year.”