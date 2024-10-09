Alberta UCP welcomes MLA Jennifer Johnson back into caucus

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta MLA who was removed from the United Conservative Caucus after comparing transgender children to feces has been allowed back.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the United Conservative Caucus said an internal caucus vote was held and MLAs “chose to welcome Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson into the United Conservative Caucus.”

“Over the past 17 months, MLA Johnson has done a very good job as a local MLA. After having a very thoughtful discussion with our caucus team, our MLAs voted to acknowledge her hard work, recognize her efforts, and welcome her into the government caucus,” chief government whip Shane Getson said.

Johnson has been sitting as an independent since 2023, after a 2022 recording surfaced in which Johnson is heard comparing transgender students to feces.

The United Conservative Caucus said Johnson addressed her fellow MLAs before Wednesday’s vote and highlighted the work she has done in her community and the personal growth and understanding she has gained through her engagement with the LGBTQ community.

Story continues below advertisement

The caucus said Johnson has met with numerous groups and engaged on important topics.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I am pleased to join the United Conservative Caucus, where I will be able to continue representing my constituents and help make life better for all Albertans. Over the past 17 months, I have grown both personally and professionally. Now, I am eager to apply what I have learned to benefit everyone who calls this province home,” Johnson said.

1:31 LGBTQ community not surprised, but disappointed in Jennifer Johnson win

Last month, video of a meeting in which Johnson met with members of the LGBTQ community surfaced and triggered backlash by a group already feeling targeted by the MLA.

Victoria Bucholtz, with the group Queer Citizens United, said Johnson has not rebuilt trust or exhibited understanding.

Bucholtz was one of five people who met with Johnson in the hopes of bettering the politician’s relationship with LGBTQ Albertans.

Story continues below advertisement

“It wasn’t clear that any of her views had changed,” Bucholtz said.

Johnson’s status as a United Conservative MLA takes effect immediately.