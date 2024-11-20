Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. driver charged with stunting after passengers post videos showing speedometer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Nova Scotia released this screenshot of a social media video showing a car's speedometer travelling 197 km/h.
RCMP in Nova Scotia released this screenshot of a social media video showing a car's speedometer travelling 197 km/h. Provided/RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

“197 all she got haha”

That social media post “got” a new driver in Nova Scotia a suspended licence, as well as summary offence tickets for stunting and liquor possession.

It also got the 2006 Honda Civic impounded.

RCMP said Wednesday that officers in Yarmouth, N.S.,  were called at around 11 p.m. Tuesday about “online posts that showed a male in possession of alcohol driving at a high rate of speed.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The posts, which included a close-up video of the speedometer reading 197 km/hr, were being shared by passengers in the vehicle,” RCMP added in the news release.

By the time officers stopped the Civic in Tusket, N.S., there was a different driver behind the wheel.

The original driver from the videos, however, was identified as a 19-year-old from Gavelton, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the tickets and having his vehicle impounded, RCMP said he was ticketed for breaching the conditions of having a learner’s licence.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving'
Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices