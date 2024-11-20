N.S. driver charged with stunting after passengers post videos showing speedometer

Send this page to someone via email

“197 all she got haha”

That social media post “got” a new driver in Nova Scotia a suspended licence, as well as summary offence tickets for stunting and liquor possession.

It also got the 2006 Honda Civic impounded.

RCMP said Wednesday that officers in Yarmouth, N.S., were called at around 11 p.m. Tuesday about “online posts that showed a male in possession of alcohol driving at a high rate of speed.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The posts, which included a close-up video of the speedometer reading 197 km/hr, were being shared by passengers in the vehicle,” RCMP added in the news release.

By the time officers stopped the Civic in Tusket, N.S., there was a different driver behind the wheel.

The original driver from the videos, however, was identified as a 19-year-old from Gavelton, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the tickets and having his vehicle impounded, RCMP said he was ticketed for breaching the conditions of having a learner’s licence.