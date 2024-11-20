Rogers cuts a ‘few dozen’ audio jobs in tight advertising market

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rogers Sports and Media has cut what it says are a “few dozen” jobs in its audio business.

Company spokesperson Charmaine Khan says the radio industry is continuing to feel the pressure of an uncertain advertising market.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says Rogers has made some difficult but necessary changes impacting roles in several markets.

Khan says the company recognized and thanked the employees who are leaving the company for their dedication.

Rogers has 56 radio stations across the country.

It also has a podcast and streaming audio network.