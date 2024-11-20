Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Rogers cuts a ‘few dozen’ audio jobs in tight advertising market

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rogers buys control of Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors in $4.7B deal'
Rogers buys control of Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors in $4.7B deal
In a major deal between telecom rivals, Rogers is buying Bell's share of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. This gives Rogers complete control over Toronto's major sports franchises. Eric Sorensen looks at what the deal means for the teams and sports fans – Sep 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rogers Sports and Media has cut what it says are a “few dozen” jobs in its audio business.

Company spokesperson Charmaine Khan says the radio industry is continuing to feel the pressure of an uncertain advertising market.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says Rogers has made some difficult but necessary changes impacting roles in several markets.

Khan says the company recognized and thanked the employees who are leaving the company for their dedication.

Trending Now

Rogers has 56 radio stations across the country.

It also has a podcast and streaming audio network.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices