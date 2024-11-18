Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sam Montembeault backstops Canadiens to 3-0 win over Oilers

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2024 10:31 pm
2 min read
Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) stops a shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jeff Skinner (53) and Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) look for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) stops a shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jeff Skinner (53) and Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) look for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens blanked Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday.

Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle and Jake Evans — into an empty net — scored for Montreal (7-10-2), which matched its longest win streak of the season with a second consecutive victory.

Montembeault earned his second shutout of the campaign after a 48-save showing against Toronto in the season-opener.

Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for Edmonton (9-8-2). The Oilers lost their second in a row after falling 4-3 in overtime to Toronto on Saturday.

Gallagher deflected a hard pass from Mike Matheson into the top right corner to open the scoring with 31 seconds left in the second period.

The veteran forward nearly added another before the buzzer when Christian Dvorak found him in the slot, but Pickard robbed Gallagher with a pad save.

Story continues below advertisement

In the third period, Guhle beat Pickard short side after a pretty passing play between Cole Caufield and Jake Evans to make it 2-0 at 5:52.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Oilers pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with 4:52 remaining, only for Evans to score into the open cage with 3:08 left.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal outshot the Oilers 11-9 in the third period. They also denied the Oilers on three power-play opportunities. Despite its stacked offence, Edmonton ranks in the bottom third of the league with the man-advantage this season.

Oilers: Edmonton was without defenceman Darnell Nurse. Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced earlier Monday that Nurse will be out five to 10 days. Nurse was injured by a hit to the head from Toronto forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday.

Trending Now

Key moment

Montembeault stood tall on a partial break from Jeff Skinner midway through the third, denying the backhand with a pad save to earn “Monty! Monty!” chants from the Bell Centre crowd.

Key stat

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played in his 900th NHL game, all with the Oilers. Drafted first overall by the franchise in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has 252 goals and 455 assists in that span.

Up next

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers: Wrap up a three-game Eastern Canada road trip against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Canadiens: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices