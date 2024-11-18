No timeline for Regina Urgent Care Centre to launch 24-7 service despite fall promise

Send this page to someone via email

Usage rates at the Regina Urgent Care Centre have climbed continuously since the facility opened in July, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority has yet to launch a promised 24-7 service.

When the centre was opened, the SHA set hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., saying that the centre would transition to 24-7 care in the fall. As of Nov. 18, they are yet to make the change.

“This is the same old Sask. Party playbook from the same old Sask. Party,” said Meara Conway, Saskatchewan NDP shadow minister for rural and remote health. “They say one thing before the election and then do another.

“Like many residents of this city, I’m very disappointed but not surprised that the Sask. Party can’t get this facility fully staffed up. This government isn’t listening to healthcare workers and is driving them out of the province in droves.”

Conway said job postings on the SaskDocs websites show the centre is in need of specialists and family doctors.

The SHA said more than 15,500 patients have been treated at the urgent care centre since it opened and staff see 114 patients a day on average.

“The SHA and Ministry of Health are currently assessing the first few months of Urgent Care Centre operations,” SHA said in a statement.

“This will establish a better understanding of the impact of the UCC on overall system capacity, and support future planning for necessary physician coverage and staffing levels to meet patient volumes.

“This will also assist us in determining when expansion to 24 hour per day operations will occur.”

SHA said until that time, hours will remain the same and that recruitment efforts for unfilled positions will continue.