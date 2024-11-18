Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

G20 summit: Trudeau set to meet Biden, other world leaders in Rio

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'As 2025’s G7 host, Trudeau looks to push climate change initiatives and Ukraine support'
As 2025’s G7 host, Trudeau looks to push climate change initiatives and Ukraine support
WATCH: As 2025’s G7 host, Trudeau looks to push climate change initiatives and Ukraine support
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil on Monday.

The meeting will take place a day after The Associated Press reported that Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet today with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, for the first time since each took office.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau pushes for free trade, low tariffs at Peru APEC summit'
Trudeau pushes for free trade, low tariffs at Peru APEC summit
Trending Now

Over the weekend, Trudeau voiced concerns about high levels of Chinese investment in Mexico coming at a time when the U.S. seeks to combat some of Beijing’s trading practices.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister also has meetings scheduled with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Trudeau is also taking part in the main events of the G20 summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, many of which focus on ending hunger and poverty.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices