World

Biden allows Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles in Russia

By Mike Stone and Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Posted November 17, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. racing to send Ukraine aid before Trump takes office'
U.S. racing to send Ukraine aid before Trump takes office
With just over two months until U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, President Joe Biden's administration is promising to send every dollar of military aid it can to Ukraine. Trump has been vocal about not providing military and financial aid for Ukraine. Redmond Shannon reports on what Trump's second term could mean for Russia's war on Ukraine.
President Joe Biden’s administration will allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a significant change to Washington’s policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.

The White House declined to comment.

The move by the United States two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 follows months of requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow Ukraine’s military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

The change follows Russia’s deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv.

The first deep strikes are likely to be carried out using ATACMS rockets, which have a range of up to 190 miles (306 km), according to the sources.

Click to play video: 'Russia launches 1st missile attack on Kyiv since August, Ukraine says'
Russia launches 1st missile attack on Kyiv since August, Ukraine says

While some U.S. officials have expressed skepticism that allowing long-range strikes will change the war’s overall trajectory, the decision could help Ukraine at a moment when Russian forces are making gains and possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position when and if ceasefire talks happen.

It is not clear if Trump will reverse Biden’s decision when he takes office. Trump has long criticized the scale of U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, without explaining how.

Still, some congressional Republicans have urged Biden to loosen the rules on how Ukraine can use U.S.-provided weapons.

Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons as a major escalation.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy says ‘war will end sooner’ under Trump presidency'
Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy says ‘war will end sooner’ under Trump presidency
© 2024 Reuters

